It is the season for harvesting Bell pepper in Northern Nigeria and farmers have already commenced the process of bagging, trading and sun-drying the farm produce.

In Kano, farmers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES complained about the spike in the prices of inputs (seeds, fertilisers and pesticides ) and the invasion of pests on their crop.

Although the farmers said they have more output this year compared to last year due to training and support they received from a farmer-centred association called Sasakawa based in Kano.

“Our crop came out well this year compared to last year. But we faced challenges of pests and diseases, which we used chemicals ( pesticides) to tackle,” says Salisu Yau, a tatase farmer at Rimi community of Wailare Local Government Area of Kano state.

During a visit, PREMIUM TIMES observed a lot of farmers in the community trooping to their farms to harvest pepper, vegetables, Onions and tomatoes.

On his part, another farmer, Haruna Idris, explained the process of harvesting, bagging and the challenges associated with logistics.

Within a week, the farmers said they harvested over 300 bags of bell pepper and that each bag ( a rice sac) is sold for N4,500 each.

They also called for more support from the government and other relevant development organisations.

‘Tatashe’

Bell pepper, popularly called ‘Tatashe’ in parts of Nigeria, features in most delicacies in many Nigerian homes.

Bell Pepper is botanically referred to as Capsicum annuum, and it belongs to a cultivar group of annual or perennial plants family called Solanaceae. Crops of this family are largely grown for their edible fruits. Other members of the group include eggplants, potatoes, chilli pepper, and tomatoes among others.

The crops are short bushes with woody stems that grow brightly coloured fruits, usually suspended downward and the alternating leaves are usually elliptical and smooth-edged with distinct shapes of various sizes.

In Nigeria, pepper can be grown in any month of the year.

However, like every other vegetable, they are best grown during the dry season in the north through the irrigation system of farming.

