The Nigerian Postal Service earned a total sum of N3.63 billion as revenue in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau, in its Postal Services Data 2021 report released Tuesday, said the amount is lower than the revenue in 2020 by 22.79 per cent.

The NBS said that EMS/Speedpost generated the highest income with N1.27 billion, representing 35.14 per cent of the total revenue generated for the year.

This, it said, was followed by parcel clearance/delivery fee with N689.12 million, and NIPOST Premises/Space with N299.66 million, representing 18.96 per cent and 8.25 per cent, respectively.

In addition, the statistics office said the agency handled a total of 17,656,768 mails domestically and internationally in 2021.

It said about 8,111,461 mails were handled domestically, representing 45.94 per cent of the total mails, while 1,040,461 mails were dispatched abroad, representing 5.89 per cent of the total mails.

However, it said 8,504,846 mails were received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria, representing 48. 17 per cent of the total mails handled in the year.

“Also, in 2021, the number of Post Offices in Nigeria stood at 2,794,” the NBS said.

