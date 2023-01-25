Cadbury Nigeria posted for 2022 a net profit more than two times higher than the figure it reported a year earlier as the food company recorded remarkable growth across key income sources, its unaudited earnings report issued Wednesday shows.

Revenue expanded by 30.3 per cent to N55.2 billion, drawing strength from a boost in domestic sales, which accounted for 96.1 per cent of turnover.

Much of that was eroded by input costs, selling and distribution expenses as well as administrative expenses as the beverage maker battled galloping inflation in Africa’s largest economy, where core inflation accelerated from 13.87 to 18.5 per cent in the year under review.

While the cost of sales jumped by almost one-third to N47.4 billion, selling and distribution expenses rose by over a quarter to N6.4 billion and administrative expenses by 31.2 per cent to N1.2 billion.

Those were the major pressure points for operating profit which slumped to N247.2 million from N491.5 million.

Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited controls Cadbury Nigeria, holding a 75 per cent stake in the company.

Other income improved by 3,713.4 per cent to N81.5 million thanks to gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment as well as received insurance claims.

But the main driver of the profit surge was net finance income, which climbed from N606.4 million to N1.1 billion after a big leap in interest income on bank deposits.

Pre-tax profit advanced to N1.4 billion, a 23.1 per cent increase compared to one year prior.

Profit for the year grew 110.4 per cent to N946.1 million from N449.7 million the previous year.

Total assets rose from N43.7 billion to N59.7 billion, indicating a 36.7 per cent increase.

Cadbury started operation in Nigeria in the 1950s when it started sourcing cocoa and importing bulk products, which it then repackaged into tins for distribution in the country. It set up its first factory in January 1965 and became a listed company in 1976.

