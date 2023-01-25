Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), whose staff staged a walkout targeted at salary raise on Monday, said it held a meeting involving its management, regulators, unions, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and State Security Services to resolve the conflict.

NAHCO said in a statement on Wednesday that the industrial action by workers of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association (ATSSSA) also aimed at resisting apparent delay by NAHCO’s management in granting the wishes of the aggrieved staff.

The ground handling service company said the protest breached “the interim injunction granted by the National Industrial Court on 20th January 2023.”

NUATE and ATSSSA last week issued a five-day notice saying members would start a strike to compel NAHCO for upward pay review.

The tension came to a head Monday morning as the industrial action began, prompting the disruption of several local and international flights and leaving air passengers stranded.

NAHCO said in its latest statement the protest hindered the firm from providing services to clients, with scheduled flights unable to operate from its stations in airports across the country.

It highlighted the resolutions it has reached with stakeholders on issues including discontinuance of the suit filed against the NUATE and ATTSSSAN unions at the National Industrial Court and issuance of a counteroffer to the Union’s demands by the NAHCO Plc Management before the closing of business of Monday, January 23.

It added that it has commenced negotiations on salary increments, ensured immediate resumption of all staff to work, and guaranteed non-victimization of staff due to participation in the strike action.

