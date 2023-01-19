Dangote Cement Plc has named Arvind Pathak as the company’s new chief executive/managing director, the company said in a note posted on the Nigerian Exchange’s website on Thursday.

Mr Pathak will replace Frenchman Michel Puchercos, who will depart the cement maker at the end of February after three years at the helm.

The new CEO’s tenure begins on 1 March, the disclosure said.

Mr Pathak led India’s Birla Corporation, a cement producer, before he became the chief operating officer and deputy managing director of Dangote Cement. He formerly served at Mumbai-based Associated Cement Company Limited as regional CEO and has experience spanning more than 30 years, which includes transforming businesses, spearheading crucial greenfield projects, as well as overseeing operations and plant maintenance.

The newly appointed CEO obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Roorkee now IIT Roorkee in 1980, and a postgraduate degree in Industrial Engineering and Management in 1982.

“The appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act”, Dangote Cement said.

“The Board would like to thank Mr Michel Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavours while welcoming Mr Arvind Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role.”

Dangote Cement, sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest cement company, has presence in ten countries and a production capacity of 51.6 million tonnes per year.

