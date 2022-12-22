The Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), on Wednesday, said it is working arm in arm partnered with 15 firms in a push that will help set up key energy infrastructures covering modular refining, gas processing, gas distribution, power generation, manufacturing and others in the country.

The NCDMB general manager of corporate communication and zonal coordination, Ginah O. Ginah, disclosed this at the 2022 Nigerian content capacity building workshop for media stakeholders tagged “Enhancing Media Competencies to Support Nigerian Content in a Gas Economy”, held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ginah noted that 70 per cent of the board investments are gas-based, particularly midstream and downstream gas investments.

“As you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari declared 2021 – 2030 as Nigeria’s Decade of Gas and announced the federal government’s determination to fully exploit the nation’s abundant gas resources to accelerate the development of the economy.

“This declaration aligns fully with the rising global demand for cleaner energy sources and the demand for the reduction of global carbon emissions through the reduction in the utilization of fossil fuels. “

The NCDMB top official said his agency has taken deliberate steps to actualize the federal government’s declarations in gas and other aspects of the oil and gas value chain.

“We have partnered with credible investors to develop critical projects in the sector to take Nigeria towards the goal.”

“Some of our gas-based projects include our partnership with Rungas to produce 1.2 million LPG composite cylinders per annum in Bayelsa and Lagos States and our collaboration with NEDO gas processing company in Kwale, Delta State for the establishment of 80 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant and a 300 million standard cubic feet per day gas gathering hub.”

The board is teaming up with Duport Midstream with a view to constructing an Energy Park at Egbokor, Edo State, that will have a plant able to process 40 million standard cubic feet of gas daily and 2,500 barrels of crude per day.

A 20-megawatt power plant is being planned for the same location.

“Another important partnership is with Southfield Petroleum to establish a 200-million metric standard cubic feet of gas-processing plant at Utorogu, Delta State”, Ginah said.

“The project will produce 123,000 million tons per annum of LPG, about 10 per cent of current LPG demand nationwide.”

