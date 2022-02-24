Financial Technology company, SystemSpecs, has announced the appointment of Ernest Ndukwe as the chairman of the company.

Mr Ndukwe is the former executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and chairman of MTN Nigeria.

SystemSpecs also appointed Demola Igbalajobi as the managing director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited, while Deremi Atanda was named the managing director of Remita Payment Services Limited.

Mr Ndukwe is replacing Nigeria’s former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Christopher Kolade, who has retired after 15 years of leading the company.

The firm with two subsidiaries, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) and Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), made the announcement at its 30th anniversary on Wednesday in Lagos, a statement signed by its spokesperson, Damola Olofinlua, said.

It said the firm will now operate as three distinct entities: a holding company, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, and two subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) which focuses on payment and affiliated services, and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), which focuses on a wide array of technology solutions and services.

The group managing director, SystemSpecs, John Obaro, said the expansion is in alignment with the organisation’s vision of deepening its capacity to meet the technology needs of a broader market

“We are glad about how much we have been able to contribute to the transformation of the financial and human capital technology ecosystems in Africa, especially with Remita, our integrated payment and collections solution; HumanManager, our comprehensive payroll and HR management solution; and Paylink, our ecommerce platform,” he said.