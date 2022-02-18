Fidelity Bank Plc Thursday announced the appointment of Stanley Amuchie as its executive director, chief operations and information officer.

The financial services provider said the appointment got the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval on January 27, 2022.

Mr Amuchie has an impressive experience in risk management, business development, information technology and other areas of commercial banking in a career spanning over 23 years in the financial sector.

Fidelity Bank made the disclosure in a statement posted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited website.

He began his professional career in September 1995 at Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services), which he left in February 2000 to join Zenith Bank Plc.

“While at Zenith Bank, Stanley also served as a non-executive director on the boards of Zenith Trustees Limited, Zenith Bureau De Change Limited, Zenith Nominees Limited and was chairman of the board of directors of Zenith Securities Limited,” the document said.

“Between April 2019 and February 2021, Stanley was Chief Technical Consultant at Mint Financial Technologies Limited (now Mint Bank, a digital bank).”

Prior to the current position, he was a technical consultant to Fidelity Bank Plc.

He has attended several executive management and development courses at leading educational institutions including Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University) United Kingdom (UK) in 2014, INSEAD France, Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).