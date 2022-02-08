The federal government says it has set another 60-day export action plan as part of its efforts to make it easier for people to do business in the country.

It is the government’s seventh 60-day target. Government agencies performed poorly during previous 60-day action plans, hence the need for another, an official said Monday.

In 2020, Nigeria ranked 131 on the global Ease of Doing Business index, up from 145 in 2019.

The action plan is targeted at ensuring that perishable agricultural produce earmarked for export are allowed to move freely through our ports.

This comes after Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, had earlier decried how regulatory requirements and elongated certification processes are killing Nigerian businesses.

“There are too many regulatory requirements. Too many regulations kill output. We have to take a second look at how we regulate. Over-regulation is killing businesses. It kills investments. An agric exporter can’t export perishable produce after months,” he said.

The 60-days agro-export action plan is part of the priority reforms to be implemented by select ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), to drive ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch at the launch of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) 7th 60-day National Action Plan (NAP) in Abuja on Monday, the special adviser to the president on ease of doing business, Jumoke Oduwole, said the seventh NAP is designed to break away from the “lackluster performance” of the previous plans, which saw the relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) perform below par at 44 and 43 percent.

“In the area of ports and trade facilitation, the focus is on a 60-day agro-export action plan targeted at ensuring that perishable agricultural produce earmarked for export are allowed to move freely through our ports.

“Indeed, the faithful implementation of the Agro-export plan is expected to boost the competitiveness of Nigeria’s agro-exports, and create jobs, while enhancing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and providing good rewards for the labours of farmers all across Nigeria,” the presidential aide said.

She highlighted the other areas to be reformed to include automation, regulatory, legislative/judicial, and executive order compliance.

The order provides the full executive backing for reforms aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses by entrenching measures and strategies aimed at promoting transparency and efficiency in public service delivery.

According to Mrs Oduwole, the deployment of “automation and process review” would intensify efforts at improving the travel experience and strengthening the automation of the business incorporation process of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) among others.

“Indeed, an enabled business climate is critical for achieving the successful implementation of the recently launched National Development Plan 2021-2025, as 86% of the funding requirement for the implementation of the Plan is to be private sector-driven,” she said.