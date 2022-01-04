The American-based technology giant, Apple, has become the first company to reach market capitalisation of $1 trillion.

In August 2018, the company crossed the $1 trillion mark, and doubled that in August 2020.

Apple’s share price has risen by around 5,800 per cent since it first unveiled it’s flagship product, iPhone, in 2007.

Apple also produces computers and smart watches.

“Hitting $3 trillion is another historical moment for Apple as the company continues to prove the doubters wrong,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush was quoted by the BBC as saying.

“The linchpin to Apple’s valuation re-rating remains its services business which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion,” Mr Ives said.

Apple’s chief executive,Tim Cook, got over five million shares in the firm, as he marked 10 years in the job.

The California-based Apple was founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and his business partners Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. It made its stock market debut in 1980 with a market valuation of $1.8 billion.

The original Apple computer built by Mr Wozniak and Mr Jobs generated $400,000 at auction in November.