Naira clinched a slight gain against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Wednesday, after the local currency fell at the spot market on Friday last week.

The naira closed at N415.00 to a dollar on Wednesday, representing a N0.10 or 0.02 per cent appreciation from the N415.10 rate it traded in the previous session on Friday last week, data published by FMDQ where forex is officially traded, showed.

The domestic unit reached an intraday high of N405.00 and a low of N446.50 before closing at N415.00 on the dot on Wednesday.

Forex turnover increased by 29.14 per cent, with $119.48 million recorded at the close of trade on Wednesday, against the $168.62 million published in the previous session on Friday last week.

At the black market in Uyo, dealers exchanged the naira with the greenback at N557.00 and sold at N560.00 per $1, while in the street of Abuja, dealers exchanged the local unit at N564.00 and sold at N567.00 to a dollar on Wednesday.