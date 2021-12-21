Naira witnessed a slight gain against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday.

Data published on FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed that naira closed at N414.80 to a dollar on Monday. This implies a N0.27 or 0.10 per cent appreciation from N415.07 it exchanged Friday last week.

Forex turnover rose significantly from what was recorded at the close of business in the previous session on Friday last week. The forex supply increased by 138.5 per cent with $360.18 million recorded at the close of business on Monday against the $151.03 million posted Friday last week.

Naira reached an intraday high of N405.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N414.80 to a dollar on Monday.

Currency dealers at the black market in Uyo, said they exchanged the naira again at N568.00 to a dollar and sold at N572.00.

Dealers in the Abuja black market said the domestic unit was exchanged at the rate of N571.00 and N572 per $1 and was sold at N572.00 and N573.00 to a dollar on Monday.