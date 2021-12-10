Nigeria’s third biggest insurance company by market value NEM Insurance Plc says it will reconstruct its outstanding shares following receipt of shareholders’ assent as well as approvals from regulators.

The company announced this in a statement signed by company secretary, Olajumoke Akede.

The notice said the approval for the share reconstruction/redenomination was given at the Annual General Meeting of the company held on June 24, 2021.

The company said it will consolidate every two shares held by each shareholder into one share. As a result, the value will rise from 50 Kobo to N1 per share.

“The Company also received the necessary regulatory approvals from the National Insurance Commission (“NAICOM”) on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, 1 December 2021 respectively,” NEM said.

Owing the development, the shares of the company will be suspended from trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited for two weeks beginning on December 10 to December 23, both days inclusive.

Also the register of shareholders will be closed for the said period to enable the Central Securities Clearing Systems Plc. (CSCS) and Apel Capital Registrars Limited – the Registrars to NEM Insurance, conclude the reconstruction of the shares and produce a new register for the company.

“Once this is concluded, the suspension will be lifted and trading on the shares shall recommence. Please take this as a notice of respect for the above,” it said.

NEM is hoping to earn a gross premium in the sum of N12.2 billion and a profit before tax of N2.7 billion by the end of next quarter.