Naira maintained stability against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, extending the currency’s stable run to three days on a stretch at the spot market.

FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed that the local unit closed at N415.10 to a dollar again at the close of business Tuesday, the same rate the currency had traded in the past three sessions simultaneously.

Naira reached an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N415.10 to a dollar again on Tuesday.

Foreign exchange turnover depreciated by 54.81 per cent with $62.53 million recorded at the spot market segment against the $138.37 million posted at the close of business on Monday.

At the black market in Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the currency at N539.00 to a dollar in the morning, but later crashed to N530.00 per $1 at the close of business Tuesday.

“We are not smiling at all, I am losing money seriously,” a dealer who asked not to be mentioned told PREMIUM TIMES.

In Abuja, dealers said they exchanged the domestic unit again at N540.00 to a dollar, and sold at N545.00.The same rate it traded in the previous session on Monday.

“The rate did not go up or down, it remained the same throughout the day’s business, ” a dealer who identified himself as Mubi at Zone 4 Bureau De Change wing in Abuja told PREMIUM TIMES.