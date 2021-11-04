Naira strengthened against the U.S dollar at the official market on Wednesday, after the currency witnessed a marginal loss at the market segment in the previous session on Tuesday.
The local unit exchanged hands with the greenback currency at N414.80 to a dollar on Wednesday, data from FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed.
The currency’s performance on Wednesday represents a N0.27 or 0.10 per cent depreciation from N415.07 it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.
Naira maintained an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N444.00, the same range it touched in the previous on Tuesday, before closing at N414.80 to a dollar on Wednesday, recording a foreign exchange turnover of $133.37 million.
At the black market in Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the currency at N560.00 and sold at N565.00 to a dollar on Wednesday, while at Abuja, dealers exchanged the naira at N565.00 and sold at N568.00 to a dollar on Wednesday, the same rate it has been trading since the opening of the week sales.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION