Nigerian Breweries PLC has announced an interim dividend of N0.40 per ordinary share which translates to a total payout of N3.2 billion to its investors.

The N0.40 dividend is 60 per cent higher than the N0.25 interim dividend declared last year. Total dividend last year was N0.94.

The N0.40 interim dividend is subject to withholding tax deduction and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on November 19, the company said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday.

The register of shareholders will be closed from November 22 to November 26 in preparation for dividend payment on December 3.

The firm urged shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download, complete and submit the Registrars E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form at https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/E-Dividend-New-1.pdf, or submit to their respective banks.

Also, the beer–maker asked shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation to contact

the registrar.

The Nigerian breweries’ shares closed trade in Lagos on Friday at N53 recording a N1.25 (2.3%) decline from N54.25 traded on Thursday.