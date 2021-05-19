ADVERTISEMENT

Polaris Bank Limited has launched a new digital platform, called ‘VULTe’.

The virtual and physical event tagged “unveiling of the VULTe digital bank” was held on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the bank, the new digital bank is set to grow its market share, targeting a new generation of digital natives and immigrants who are socially and financially aware of innovations in self-service and stress-free transactions.

Reacting to this development, Innocent Ike, the acting managing director/CEO of the bank, said the new platform is returning all powers to the customer as king.

He said customers are now at liberty to enjoy an unhindered, contactless and refreshing banking experience all at the tip of their fingers thanks to the newly launched VULTe app.

“With VULTe, we affirm our resolve to serve the customer better and make their banking experience more pleasurable.

“Therefore, we will continue to launch an array of banking products to cater to the varying needs of our diverse customers.”

“Ultimately, VULTe represents our bold declaration to hand over CONTROL of banking services to our customers and allow them to serve themselves as they would want to be served,” Mr Ike said.

According to him as a Polaris Bank customer, “you are at liberty to determine your banking experience since we have put the Bank in your hand 24/7. You now have total CONTROL to serve yourself; it’s no more customer service but customer self-service.”

“Are you opening an account, setting limits on your account, verifying your identity documents, registering your biometrics, making inquiries, taking an instant loan? You are in total control.

“You do it at your own time, at your convenience, and on your terms you determine how delightful your banking experience will be,” he said.

While speaking at the event, Muhammed Abdullahi, Executive Director, Abuja and Northern Region of the Bank, announced special reward packages for early users of the VULTe app.

He said, “For your loyalty and positive acceptance of VULTe and all other banking services offered by Polaris Bank, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, I’m happy to announce some mouthwatering offers to everyone following us to mark this occasion.

“Consequently, please note that the first 2000 persons who download VULTe from Appstore or PlayStore and make a transaction on the platform, stand to win a collection of beautiful mementoes like mugs, Michael cable charger, key rings, pop socket among other collections of gifts,” he added.