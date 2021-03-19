RelatedNews No Content Available

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwik Delivery announced Friday it has closed its pre-Series A financing round and has successfully raised $ 1.7 million in equity from institutional and high net worth investors.

“Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period,” said Romain POIROT-LELLIG, founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.”

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters.

The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS and Android. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.

On March 15, the company announced that it had launched in Abuja, making its service available to businesses, government agencies and merchants in the federal capital.

Kwik Delivery offers one-hour delivery through its fleet of bike delivery partners and also provides access to a host of reliable, efficient and trusted 4-wheels vehicles.

“As the political center of Nigeria, Abuja is in strong demand for speedy, efficient delivery of goods and services” as explained by Yinka OLAYANJU, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Kwik Delivery.

“Whether you are managing the office of the Permanent Secretary or the cabinet of a leading financial institution or a leading multinational company, you need to ensure your documents and parcels are delivered promptly in FCT.”