The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC says a total of 611,231 meters were deployed across the country as of January 31 under the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) initiative of the federal government.

The mass metering programme, MAP, commenced in March 2018 but distribution of meters started in 2019.

Its objective is to end the estimated billing system and attract private investment in the provision of metering services.

It also seeks to enhance revenue assurance in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and promote local meter manufacturing in Nigeria.

With these objectives yet to be achieved, the government in 2020 approved the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

The main objectives of the NMMP are to increase the meter deployment rate, promote local meter manufacturing, create jobs in the local meter value chain, reduce collection losses and enhance NESI’s financial viability.

On Wednesday, NERC called on Nigerians to submit suggestions on the possible best path forward, primarily on whether to run MAP and NMMP concurrently or independent of each other.

“The challenge of closing the metering gap in NESI still persists as more than half of the registered electricity customers remain unmetered,” NERC said in a document requesting proposals.