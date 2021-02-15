ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian bourse bounced back on Monday, recording its second positive trading session for February as stocks rose 0.33 per cent on the back of gains by Seplat, Japaul Gold, Mutual Benefits, AIICO and Multiverse.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 32 gainers emerged against 14 losers.

The Oil and Gas Index came top of the five sectorial indices assessed, going up by 5.35 per cent to 264.74 index points.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 40,571.67 index points while market capitalisation rose N68.961 billion to N21.225 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 0.75 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Seplat topped the gainers’ table, growing by 10% to close at N544.50. Japaul Gold gained 9.86% to close at N0.78. Mutual Benefits rose by 9.52% to N0.46. AIICO leapt to N1.18, notching up 9.26% in the process. Multiverse completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.09% to N0.24.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Conoil led laggards, declining by 10% to close at N18.90. Royal Exchange shrank by 10% to end the day at N0.27. RT Briscoe tumbled to N0.20, losing 9.09%. Consolidated Hallmark dipped to N0.42, recording 8.70% loss. Sovereign Insurance closed at N0.24, going down by 7.69%.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Trade volume fell by 47.9 per cent as 206.243 million shares estimated at N2.164 billion were traded in 4,264 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 21.506 million units of its stocks worth N539.621 million traded in 416 deals. 15.003 million units of Mutual Benefits shares priced at N6.814 million exchanged hands in 46 transactions.

UACN Property had 14.833 million shares valued at N12.075 million traded in 45 deals. Fidelity traded 14.722 million shares estimated at N35.941 million in 172 transactions. UCAP traded 13.120 million shares valued at N77.835 million in 177 deals.