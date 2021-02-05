The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed banks in the country to close all cryptocurrency-related accounts.

The bank said this in a statement on Friday.

The regulator prohibited all financial institutions from facilitating crypto currency payments in the country.

This directive is contained in a letter addressed to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs)and other financial institutions (OFIs) on Friday.

This was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by Osita Nwanisobi, CBN spokesman.

According to the letter, signed by Bello Hassan, director of banking supervision, and Musa Jimoh, director, payments system of management department, the apex bank directed all

DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs to identify persons and entities transacting in, or, operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems to close such accounts immediately.

In the letter, the CBN referenced a circular it issued in January 12,2017 ref FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/06/010 which cautioned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs)and other financial institutions (OFIs) as well as members of the public on the risk associated with transactions of crypto currency.

“Further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the Bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency is prohibited,” the statement reads.

“Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect,” the bank concluded.

Nigerians reacts on Twitter

Many Nigerian took to Twitter to register their complaints about the CBN’s directive.

A twitter user, Oyindamola @dammiedammie35, said

“How can you ban crypto transactions in 2021!! A currency that’s growing our economy little by little. People are making money legitimately. Doubling their money and taking care of their families with it!They just want us to suffer! Our government hates progress!! It’s saddeningBroken heart.”

How can you ban crypto transactions in 2021 !! A currency that’s growing our economy little by little.People are making money legitimately.Doubling their money and taking care of their families with it!They just want us to suffer! Our government hates progress!! It’s saddening💔 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) February 5, 2021

Also,Dj Switch@dj_switchaholic wrote:

“If the ban on crypto If the ban on crypto by CBN is true ehn, it points yet again to the ill informed, backward, poverty promoting dinosaurs T-Rex leading us. Use your time ⌚ to investigate and close accounts sponsoring terrorists in the country if you don’t know what to do!!! GAWD Man facepalming#endsars Man walking.”

If the ban on crypto by CBN is true ehn, it points yet again to the ill informed, backward, poverty promoting dinosaurs 🦖 leading us. Use your time ⌚ to investigate and close accounts sponsoring terrorists in the country if you don't know what to do!!! GAWD 🤦🏾‍♂️#endsars 🚶🏾‍♂️ — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 5, 2021

Rinu #EndSARSFireWater pistol@SavvyRinu

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian government has just legitimized a reason for security forces harassment/profiling. Finding any Crypto app or trading app on your phone.” #EndSARS

The Nigerian government has just legitimized a reason for security forces harassment/profiling. • Finding any Crypto app or trading app on your phone.#EndSARS — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 5, 2021

Attah of NigeriaFlag of Nigeria@Akortainment said:

“The Nigerian government is worried about BTC and the rest when they should’ve been focusing on Naira that’s moving like a baby. we no even know where that one dey crypto.”

The Nigerian government is worried about BTC and the rest when they should've been focusing on Naira that's moving like a baby. we no even know where that one dey crypto — Attah of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@Akortainment) February 5, 2021

Bitcoin

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin as of Friday traded at $38,083 (N 14,471, 540), according to data from coinmarketcap.com.