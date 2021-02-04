ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s new satellite television, TSTV, has said the distruption in the distribution of its services in 2020 was as a result of the #EndSARS protest.

TSTV, the first satellite TV to introduce pay per view in the country, launched its operation on October 1, 2020.

The managing director of TSTV Africa, Bright Echefu, told journalists on Wednesday that the company could not move around Nigeria during the period because of restrictions following the protests against police brutality.

“We launched in October and the EndSARs protests started in October as well and lasted almost through the month in these states. So the distribution of TSTV could not happen effectively the way we wanted it to be in October because we just couldn’t move from state to state,” he said.

“So, it was around November that we permeated the entire country and of course people who buy TSTV recorder have to enjoy it for a period of one month. I can tell you we have tested TSTV for the past two to three months and people has testified in what we have,” he said.

“In terms of subscriber base, those are classified information that may not be publicly opened here but I can tell you categorically that we have sold thousands of recorder and Nigerians are enjoying TSTV.”

He said the organisation has rolled out over 80 High Definition channels since its operation started.

He said TSTV has acquired rights for some major channels on other platforms to be viewed on TSTV at affordable prices.

He said the TV has acquired the rights to broadcast the 2020/2021 English Football League season, as well as Laliga and the Euro Cup.

He said the Satellite TV comes with a personal video recorder (PVR) decoders that allow viewers control over their viewing experience like pausing an ongoing programme.

Local businesses

Mr Echefu also said the organisation will keep tilting its operation towards promoting startups micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), Nigerian values, culture and ethics.

He said the organisation is ready to do anything that adds value to society, and that they are open to collaboration.

When asked if the existing market threaten his services in any way, he said competition in the market had made them stronger and created a zeal for them to perform better.

He commended the federal government and National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) for giving the company the desired support to start again after the challenges that led to its failure when it was first launched.