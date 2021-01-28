ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks were up by 0.57 per cent on Thursday with the All Share Index rising to 42,169.41 index points, buoyed by investors appetite for bank equities, which equally lifted the banking index above other sectorial indices.

The upbeat performance also drew strength from gains in blue-chip equities including Stanbic, Julius Berger, Nigerian Breweries, GTB and Zenith

There were 28 gainers compared to 22 losers, which made the market turn in a positive breadth.

Market capitalisation advanced by N124.860 billion to N22.059 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 4.71 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Portland Paint led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N3.19. Julius Berger added 9.95% to end today’s trade at N22.65. NPF Microfinance Bank went up by 9.71% to N1.92. Champion Breweries rose to N2.83, notching up 9.69% in the process. Japaul Gold completed the top 5, climbing up by 0.93% to N9.41.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Academy topped the losers’ chart, declining by 10% to close at N0.36. Sovereign Trust shed 9.68% to end today’s trade at N0.28. Guinea Insurance fell to N0.20, losing 9.09% in the process. Courteville slumped to N0.20, recording 9.09% depreciation. Niger Insurance closed at N0.21, going down by 8.70%.

TOP FIVE TRADES

555.321 million shares estimated at N5.764 billion were traded today in 6,386 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 76.178 million of its stocks worth N81.819 million traded in 236 deals. 75.906 million units of Union Bank shares priced at N432.799 million exchanged hands in 45 transactions. Zenith Bank had 35.226 million shares valued at N936.777 million traded in 442 deals. Dangote Sugar traded 31.676 million shares estimated at N660.278 million in 378 transactions. UACN traded 25.288 million shares valued at N203.864 million in 122 deals.