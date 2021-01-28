ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel Africa, a telecommunications provider in 14 countries, says the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal of spectrum licences in 900 and 1800 Megahertz (MHZ) for its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria.

Spectrums are unique radio frequencies used for telecommunication over the airwaves.

Raghunath Mandava, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, in a statement made to NAN in Lagos, said the spectrum licences were due to expire on November 30.

He said that following the application, NCC subsequently offered Airtel Nigeria the opportunity to renew its spectrum licences in 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a period of 10 years with effect from December 1, 2021, until November 30, 2031, which the company accepted.

Mr Mandava said that under the terms of the spectrum licences, Airtel Nigeria had paid N 71.6 billion ($189m) in respect of the licence renewal fees.

“I am pleased to announce that our application in Nigeria to renew our spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a 10-year period, has been approved by the NCC,” he said according to the statement.

“This is our largest market and we remain focused on bridging the digital divide and expanding our broadband capability in the country.

“On behalf of Airtel Nigeria and the Group, I would like to thank both the government of Nigeria and the NCC for their cooperation and support in this important process,” he said.

(NAN)