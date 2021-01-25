ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian bourse recovered on Monday after two trading days, partly erasing Friday’s loss of N51 billion as appreciation in industrial goods stocks led by Dangote Cement and WAPCO lifted trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.24 per cent to 41,088.96 points while market capitalisation jumped to N21.494 trillion. Year to date, the index is up by 2.03%.

Also backing the gain were blue-chip equities like Airtel Africa and Julius Berger as well as MRS.

Across the sectoral indices, the Industrial Index fared best, climbing up by 0.54% to 2,062.73 inde points.

Nonetheless, market breadth was negative, with 30 losers emerging against 19 gainers.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Academy led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N10. Transcorp added 9.86% to end today’s trade at N4.01. MRS advanced by 9.82% to N12.30. Champion Breweries rose to 2.14, notching up 9.74% in the process. UPL completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.60% to N1.37.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ chart, declining by 10% to close at N0.36. C&I Leasing fell to N5.13 losing 10%. Ardova slumped to N18.45, recording 9.78% depreciation. Japaul Gold shed 9.47% to end today’s trade at N0.86. Sovereign Trust closed at N0.30, going down by 9.09%.

TOP FIVE TRADES

333.097 million shares valued at N2.640 billion were traded today in 5,640 deals.

Custodian was the most active stock with 48.998 million of its stocks worth N53.307 million traded in 220 deals. 28.025 million units of Mansard shares priced at N38.295 million exchanged hands in 160 transactions. Fidelity Bank had 26.527 million shares valued at N444.797 million traded in 146 deals. UBA traded 16.672 million shares estimated at N145.847 million in 232 transactions. Zenith traded 15.871 million shares valued at N418.970 million in 423 deals.