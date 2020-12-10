ADVERTISEMENT

Following years of struggle to contribute meaningfully to the country’s GDP, Nigeria’s manufacturing sector will soon start to increase its contribution to the GDP, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo has said.

The minister assured that the country is on the right path of achieving its goal in the manufacturing sector.

Mr. Adebayo said this today at the commissioning of the Nigerian Breweries N5.1 billion automated PET line at Ijebu Ode brewery, Ogun State.

“This commissioning is a testament to the fact that even though we have quite a way to go, we are heading in the right direction of attaining our goal of increasing the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GDP and becoming the preferred manufacturing hub in Africa,” a statement by the minister’s spokesperson, Ifedayo Sayo, quoted him as saying.

He said the commissioning of the new production line was auspicious as the federal government seeks to provide an enabling environment for businesses to grow and create job opportunities for citizens.

He also said the new production plant will bring about immense economic activities in the state and further contribute to the non-oil sector of the GDP.

“I am indeed pleased that the Nigerian Breweries is playing a strategic role as a key investor in the economy leveraging on its pedigree and commitment to adopting the latest technology designed with world class safety and quality standards to deliver new and innovative products of premium quality.”

According to a tweet announcing the commissioning by Nigerian Breweries, the PET line has the capacity to produce 24,000 bottles of drinks per hour. It is designed with the latest technology and is fully automated to meet world-class safety and quality requirements.

“It is also expected to become a central supply and a critical enabler to our plans to export our drinks outside Nigeria to West Africa and beyond, satisfying the refreshment needs of millions of Nigerians and Africans.”