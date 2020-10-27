The Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami, has given a three-day ultimatum to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), and Airtel to resolve the complaints of customers.

Mr Pantami gave the instructions on Tuesday via his Twitter account.

Please @NgComCommission, there is so much complaint about @AirtelNigeria reaching me yesterday and today. Investigate the complaint, ensure justice and send a report to me within 3 working days. In addition, customers/citizens must be respected and protected. Best wishes! https://t.co/OMwLVBZKwY — Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) October 27, 2020

Nigerians have lamented the exorbitant charges by the telecom operator, Airtel. Some of these complaints were posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Abdulganiyu Nurudeem said, “the service provider has no customer benefit due to its inconsistency”.

“@airtel_care @AirtelNigeria has caused many inconveniences to the Nigerian subscribers and operate with no respect nor formality,” he noted.

He claimed, “they erroneously credit some customers and also deduct more than the said error credit from customers.”

Others aired their views:

“@AirtelNigeria @airtel_care now operates with no customer care line effectiveness nor reply social media handles complains, network has been bad and grossly inefficient, yet depreciates data inappropriately. We are paying them for services never rendered. We are helpless…”

“They’ve removed my 1.5GB monthly plan data a day after subscription and I can’t even view my balance since last week. ..”

Yusuf Abubakar accused Airtel of data theft and unfriendly services.

“Data theft and unfriendly customer care services led me to leave their data services for almost three years now. Remember I was with their network since the days of Econet.”

A twitter user FancyChoco said the service providers also deducted her call card without making use of it.

