The average price of major food items in Nigeria, like yam, rice, tomatoes, and eggs, increased in September 2020 the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS said this in the ‘Selected Food Price Watch (September 2020)’ report published on its website on Thursday.

It said the average price of one kilogram of rice rose from N501.71 in August 2020 to N516.13 in September 2020, representing a 2.87 percent increase.

It also said it increased by 39.07 percent from September 2019 to September 2020 (imported high quality sold loose)

Rice in Nigeria is a staple food for most households. Though its importation has been banned, imported rice, mostly through permeable land borders, is still common across Nigeria.

It said the average price of one kilogram of tomatoes increased by 26.12 percent from that recorded in September 2019.

Also the price of one kilogram of tomatoes decreased from N289.86 recorded in August 2020 to N286.92 in September 2020 representing a 1.01 percent decrease.

Also, the average price of one kilogram of yam increased by 29.12 percent from that recorded in September 2019.

The price of a tuber of yam, a substitute for rice in many Nigerian homes, decreased from N256.06 in August 2020 to N245.62 in September 2020, representing a decrease of 4.08 percent.

Similarly, the price of a unit eggs increased. The NBS said the average price of a dozen of a medium sized egg increased by 5.24 per cent when compared to September 2019.

When compared to August 2020, the price of a dozen of medium sized eggs increased from N478.76 to N480.76 in September 2020, representing 0.37 per cent increase.

The bureau said the price of a single egg increased by 3.87 percent when compared to September 2019.

While the average price of one egg increased from N42.78 in August 2020 to N42.90 in September 2020 showing a 0.28 percent increase.

The NBS said in arriving at the report, fieldwork was done by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation, supported by supervisors, who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT, from over 10,000 respondents and locations, and reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those items.

“The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state.

“NBS audit team subsequently conducts randomly selected verification of prices recorded,” it added.