The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Sola David- Borha as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) said the appointment takes effect from September 24, 2020.

The bank added that the appointment followed the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The disclosure, signed by Chidi Okezie, the company secretary, added that Mrs David-Borha is currently the Chief Executive, Standard Bank (Africa Regions).

Profile

The new appointee had served as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC between 2012 and 2017. She also held various executive positions in corporate banking; corporate & Investment banking; and investment banking coverage for Africa, excluding South Africa.

The bank said she is also an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of CocaCola Bottling Company.

“The Board is pleased to welcome Mrs. David-Borha back to the Board of the Company and will undoubtedly continue to benefit immensely from her wealth of experience,” said the disclosure.

Mrs David-Borha has had an extensive career in the financial services industry, which has spanned over 30 years.

Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School and the Global CEO Program of CEIBS, Wharton and IESE.

She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and winner of the CNBC African Woman of the Year Award for 2016.

