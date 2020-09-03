MTN Group CEO resigns

Related News

Rob Shuter, president and chief executive officer of MTN Group, has resigned.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc in a disclosure informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public of Mr Dhuter’s resignation Wednesday.

The telecoms company said the official resigned from the board of MTN Nigeria, effective September 1.

Uto Ukpana, Company Secretary of the firm, disclosed this in a notice posted on the website of the NSE in Lagos.

The disclosure said that Mr Shuter, before his resignation, served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group Limited. He was appointed to the board of MTN Nigeria on April 13, 2017, the company said.

“The board of MTN Nigeria would like to express its appreciation to Mr Shuter for his exemplary leadership, focus, and commitment to the success of the company.

“The board wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” the disclosure stated.