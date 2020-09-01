Naira gains as CBN resumes forex sales to BDCs

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor

The Naira on Monday recorded a gain as it was exchanged at N465 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

This was after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it would resume the gradual sale of foreign exchange to licensed Bureau De Change operators.

According to data obtained from Abokifx, a forex tracking website, the increase represents a N12 gain when compared to the N477/$1 that it traded on Friday, August 28.

READ ALSO: Forex intervention: CBN injects $311.5 million into retail SMIS

The Pound Sterling and the Euro also exchanged for N595 and N540 respectively.

The Naira, however, traded at N385.67 to a dollar at the investor’s window.

The market turnover at the window stood at $14.37 million on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Earlier, the CBN had collapsed the multiple exchange rate policy that determined the value of the naira.

The apex bank adopted a uniform exchange rate for the official rate, bureau de change operators, importers, and exporters, among others.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application