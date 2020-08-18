COVID-19: 9mobile offers subscribers N100m reward

First 1million naira winner in the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo (PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter @9mobileng)

GSM operator, 9mobile, on Tuesday said it would create 90 millionaires among its customers during its N100 million Mega Promo to reward their loyalty during this pandemic.

Layi Onafowokan, Acting Marketing Director of 9mobile, made the disclosure during the Mega Million Naira Promo Virtual Conference.

Mr Onafowokan said 9mobile would be awarding N1 million to 90 people within the space of 90 days.

He noted that apart from the cash rewards, 9mobile would also be awarding over 4000 smartphones to its customers.

He noted that apart from the cash rewards, 9mobile would also be awarding over 4000 smartphones to its customers.

“Apart from the money, we will be giving two smart phones every hour to our subscribers; so at the end of the 90 days, 9mobile would have awarded over 4000 smartphones.

“We know that the use of these smartphones in the hands of consumers can truly empower them to drive their businesses.

“Also, we have a mega prize at the end of the promo where we will be rewarding one lucky winner with N10 million,” he said.

Speaking on transparency, Mr Onafowokan said the company had received approval from regulatory bodies such as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Communications Commission.

He added that as a result of the pandemic a lot of Nigerians were losing hope, noting that to reignite their hope, the company came up with the 9mobile Mega Million Promo.

Speaking on how to qualify as a Winner, Godswill Nnaji, 9mobile Data Services Manager, said customers were required to recharge a minimum of N200 daily to qualify for hourly draws.

” To qualify for the N1 million draw, customers are required to recharge at least N1000 in a month and for the grand prize, subscribers should recharge at least N10,000 each month.

Also commenting, Alan Sinfield, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile said, “We are embarking on the promo to give hope to Nigerians during this difficult time.

“As a business, we take pride in supporting and caring for our customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the world in a very short period.

“We will also like to commend the Nigerian government for its initiative to contain the spread of the virus,” Mr Sinfield said.

(NAN)

