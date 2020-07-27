Buhari appoints two Deputy Commissioners for NAICOM

NAICOM HQ

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Sabiu Abubakar and Oba Oluniyi as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The Commission confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

It said Mr Abubakar was appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, while Mr Oluniyi would serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration in the Commission.

“Both appointments are effective July 17 for an initial tenure of five years,” it said.

READ ALSO: NDIC commences payment to depositors of 154 failed Micro Finance Banks

Mr Abubakar had worked with the Commission as an assistant director before he left two years ago to Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc as an executive director, a position he held until his appointment.

While Mr Oluniyi held the position of the Director, Finance and Account of the Commission until his appointment.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application