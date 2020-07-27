Buhari appoints two Deputy Commissioners for NAICOM

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Sabiu Abubakar and Oba Oluniyi as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The Commission confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

It said Mr Abubakar was appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, while Mr Oluniyi would serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration in the Commission.

“Both appointments are effective July 17 for an initial tenure of five years,” it said.

Mr Abubakar had worked with the Commission as an assistant director before he left two years ago to Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc as an executive director, a position he held until his appointment.

While Mr Oluniyi held the position of the Director, Finance and Account of the Commission until his appointment.

