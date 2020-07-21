Customers groan as FCMB experiences network glitch for days

FCMB (Photo Credit: Brandspur)
FCMB (Photo Credit: Brandspur)

Some customers of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the bank’s services following widespread network glitches across the nation.

The bank’s customers took to Twitter and other social networking sites to express their anger on Monday amid frustrations occasioned by their inability to operate their accounts.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the network concerns began as early as last week Thursday, amid uncertainty over the cause of the network challenge.

Earlier on Friday, the bank notified its customers of “Service Disruption” in its operation.

In a message posted on its verified Twitter page, the bank promised to fix the challenge in “the quickest time possible”.

It said, “SERVICE DISRUPTION! You may experience challenges using some of our self-service channels. We apologize for every inconvenience and are working to resolve the challenges in the quickest time possible.”

But on Monday, days after the apology, many customers came on Twitter to complain about their inability to make withdrawals or carry out sundry transactions. Others said they were unable to access their accounts all through the weekend, with attendant disruption to their schedule and daily routine.

When PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter visited a branch of the bank in Lagos Monday afternoon, many customers stood around lamenting their plight. Others complained of inability to use their ATM cards from their remote places.

On Twitter, the bank was being called out by customers who expressed frustration over the development.

A Twitter user, @Unclemidetuch, wrote: “FCMB, day 4 of network failure. What sort of rubbish?! Repeated reversal, no access to mobile app, transaction(s) declined. I’m about to lose it…”

Nchekwube Augustus, another complainant, wrote: “Fcmb, what is your problem? Since Thursday we can’t have assess or transact with our accounts in Fcmb. What type of Network challenges is that, are we serious at all in this country.”

@Ay_Shemzy, another user, said: “FCMB has to be the most unreliable bank in the world. How can your network be down since Friday???”

In response to some of the Twitter messages, the bank apologised for the challenge, promising to address it.

“We apologize for any inconvenience experienced and working tirelessly to restore operations. Kindly bear with us,” the bank said via its handle, @MyFCMB.

PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to get the bank’s reaction on what it has done to address the concern were unsuccessful on Monday evening. A message sent to it via its Twitter handle has not been responded to as of the time of filing this report.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

