Access Bank Plc acquires Kenyan bank

Related News

Access Bank Plc on Monday announced that it had successfully completed the acquisition of the Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc following receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfilment of all conditions.

The Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, informed the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in a statement posted on the website of the Exchange.

He said the bank’s entry into the Kenyan market, a key gateway in East Africa, was bringing it a step closer to its vision of becoming the World’s Most Respected African Bank.

Mr Ekwochi said the acquisition would give the bank’s customers an opportunity to tap into its extensive global network.

This, he said, would translate into immense business opportunities, efficient digital solutions, competitive products and an unrivalled customer experience.

He quoted Herbert Wigwe, the bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as pledging that the bank would always put customers first in all its dealings.

“We are excited to make an entry into the vibrant Kenyan market. We pledge to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do.

READ ALSO:

“Through the creation of a world-class payment system, we will build and support our wholesale and retail customers using our strong customer insights to deliver beyond their expectations.

“We are indeed grateful to the regulators for the confidence reposed in us throughout this transaction and we acknowledge the support of our team of world-class advisors whose hard work made this deal possible,” Mr Wigwe said.

Access Bank is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches spanning three continents, 12 countries and 36 million customers. (NAN)