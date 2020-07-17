Market indices, turnover drop on NSE

Related News

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended negative on Friday with turnover and key market indices dropping by 22.61 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.

Specifically, a total of 160.50 million shares worth N1.47 billion were traded in 2,997 deals.

This was against 207.40 million valued at N1.70 billion in 3,323 deals on Thursday.

Custodian and Allied Investment emerged investors delight, accounting for 14.05 million shares worth N67.46 million.

Japaul came second, accounting for 12.22 million shares valued at N2.71 million, while Nigerian Breweries sold 11.66 million shares worth N349.61 million.

Mutual Benefit transacted 11.54 million shares valued at N2.33 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 11.33 million shares worth N56.49 million.

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities dipped N22 billion or 0.17 per cent to close at N12.669 trillion from N12.691 trillion reported on Thursday.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index which opened at 24,330.06 shed 42.40 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 24,287.66.

Nigeria Breweries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by 70k to close at N30 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N21.50, while Dangote Sugar lost 20k to close at N12 per share.

NEM Insurance dropped 6k to close at N2, while United Bank for Africa was down by 5k to close at N6.15 per share.

On the other hand, Ardova led the gainers’ table, gaining 90k to close at N12.55 per share.

Glaxosmithkline followed with a gain of 40k to close at N4.75, while Oando appreciated by 8k to close at N2.31per share.

NAHCO gained 8k to close at N2.06, while Caverton improved by 7k to close at N1.90 per share.

(NAN)