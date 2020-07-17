FMDQ Securities Exchange turnover hits N16.47trn in June

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

FMDQ Securities Exchange recorded a turnover of N16.47 trillion in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) in the month of June.

This is contained in a monthly FIC report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from FMDQ on Friday.

The report shows that the turnover represents an increase of 39.81 per cent in contrast with N11.78 trillion achieved in the month of May.

Breakdown of the report indicates that open market operations (OMO) and money market transactions remained the highest contributors to the FIC markets in June, accounting for 55.44 per cent of the total market turnover.

The report stated that Foreign Exchange (FX) turnover during the period stood at N3.34 trillion or 8.63 billion dollars, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 13.25 per cent.

An analysis of FX market turnover indicated an increase in FX market activity by product type, with FX Derivatives accounting for 91.09 per cent ($0.92bn) of the total MoM increase in FX turnover in June.

In June, the naira depreciated against the United States dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ FX Window, losing $/₦0.22 to close at an average of $/₦386.39 in June 2020 from $/₦386.17 recorded in May.

READ ALSO: BUA Cement posts 25.1% revenue increase, N20 billion profit

Similarly, in the parallel market, the naira depreciated against the US dollar by N3.66 to close at an average of N452.38 during the period under review.

However, the value of OMO bills outstanding as at June 30 decreased MoM by 3.89 per cent (₦0.37 trillion) to ₦9.15 trillion, representing a Year-to-date decrease of 29.67 per cent (N3.86 trillion).

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application