COVID-19: Dana Air resumes operations Thursday

Following the recent re-opening of the airports by the federal government, Dana Air has announced the resumption of its flight services on July 9.

The airline also advised its potential passengers to arrive airport three hours to flight.

The airline in a statement Wednesday morning said it will operate three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja and back while the date for the addition of Port Harcourt and Owerri will be announced later.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo, said the airline is prepared for resumption.

He said: “Dana Air is ready to fly safely again from the 9th of July. We have worked round the clock with the NCAA to achieve this safe resumption of flights and we are introducing other initiatives soon in line with the present realities and the need to minimize contacts at the airport.

”We have disinfected all our aircraft, provided all our staff with the recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been made available at our check-in, boarding gates and onboard the aircraft for guests and we have an optimized cleaning protocol in place as recommended by the World Health Organisation, (WHO),and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). We have also created a boarding strategy which will give our passengers some sense of safety onboard our aircraft.”

The airline said it is distinctly positioned to reduce the impact of sundry concerns, starting from proper maintenance schedule, pre-flight cleaning and boarding, to in-flight service and disembarkation.

“Also in line with the new health protocols at the airports, we have advised our guests to arrive at the airport at least three hours to their flight,” he explained.

“They are also required to wear a face mask at the airport and onboard our flights”