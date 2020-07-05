BUA to establish 3 million metric tonnes capacity cement plant in Adamawa

BUA Cement, one of West Africa’s largest cement companies, says it is set to establish a three million metric tonnes capacity cement plant and a 50 megawatts power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa State.

This was revealed when the Chairman of BUA, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, led the BUA Cement management team on a courtesy call to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in the Government House, Yola.

Mr Rabiu said preliminary findings show that the two local government areas are reputed to have good quality limestone deposits and BUA Cement is ready to begin the investment in the state.

He added that BUA will use new technologies to supply power to the proposed cement plant and communities of Guyuk and Lamurde in addition to providing three thousand direct and five thousand indirect jobs.

Mr Rabiu stressed that the Guyuk Cement Plant will be the major investment in the North-east by BUA and solicited for the support of Mr Fintiri to set up the factory in Guyuk.

The businessman said the company made a decision to source its raw materials locally and it has invested billions of dollars in various sectors across Nigeria and therefore urged the state government to support BUA to actualise the Guyuk Cement project.

In addition, he praised the commitment of the governor within one year in office in many sectors of development despite the economic challenges in Adamawa.

Responding, Governor Fintiri said his administration’s effort in exploring local contents has started yielding results and thanked BUA for showing interest in establishing the cement plant in Guyuk.

He further assured the management team of BUA that government will make whatever is needed and provide the necessary support which will create enabling environment so that the BUA Cement company in Guyuk will become a reality.

He also expressed readiness of the government to protect the investment once it is established and told them that his administration will maintain the good relationship with the company for the benefit of the state.

BUA is Nigeria’s second-largest Cement producer by volume with cement plants in Sokoto and Edo states.

The company’s newest plant in Sokoto is expected to be operational in 2021. When completed, the Guyuk Cement Plant will bring BUA’s total capacity to 14million metric tonnes per annum.

