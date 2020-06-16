FG inaugurates team to implement GIFMIS

Related News

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Tuesday, inaugurated an inter-ministerial task force charged with the implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) in Abuja

She said the programme was developed by different government agencies to enhance the effectiveness of government financial activities.

“The programme is jointly developed by the OAGF, BOF, DMO, CBN, and FIRS in consultations with other stakeholders, and you may recall that GIFMIS is part of pillar 3 of the National Strategy for Public Service Reform aimed at making the Nigerian Public service world-class anchored on optimum service delivery to the citizenry.

“The overall objective of the government is to implement a computerised financial management information system for the FGN which is efficient, effective and increases the ability of federal government to undertake central control and monitoring of expenditure and receipts in the MDAS as well as Increase the ability to access information on financial and operational performance.

“It also aims at increasing internal controls to prevent and detect potential and actual fraud, access to information on Government’s cash position and improves medium-term planning through Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF),” she explained.

According to her, the inauguration “demonstrates government’s commitment in ensuring accountability and transparency in the Armed Forces and other paramilitary agencies”.

She charged the team to look into the concerns raised with regard to full GIFMIS implementation with the aim of addressing them fo ensure successful implementation.

According to her, the concerns include military and the intelligence agencies covert operational expenses and other non-regular allowances for personnel and officers which are mainly cash-based.

The committee, which was expected to find solutions to the concerns raised, were given three weeks by the minister to conclude and submit their report.

Terms of reference

The committee is to review the application of GIFMIS in the Armed Forces for budget preparation and review the application of GIFMIS in cash planning.

Others include reviewing the application of GIFMIS in the Armed Forces for procurement and commitment management process, among others

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said the GIFMIS serves as an integral item in Pillar 3 of ‘national asset in public service’.

According to him, “the system has been in place eight years ago, although it is not popular among MDAs, which is why his office is driving the process of managing government resources effectively.”

“The GIFMIS kicked off since 2012 with 93 pilot MDAs and we have over 800 MDAs at all levels who are using it for budget implementation. Today, 105 MDAs deploy all functionalities of GIFMIS effectively.

“The ministerial task force will see to the implementation of the programme in the armed forces and other security forces of the paramilitary,” he said.