Investors net worth appreciated by N233 billion on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, following gains achieved by some blue chips.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened trading at N12.902 trillion rose by N233 billion to close at N13.135 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 446.36 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 25,204.75 against 24,758.39 achieved on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table indicated that Mobil led the gainers’ table, increasing by N19.40 to close at N213.90 per share.

MTN Nigeria followed with N4 to close at N115, while BUA Cement garnered N3.40 to close at N39 per share.

Nigerian Breweries rose by N2 to close at N39.50, while Conoil increased by N1.90 to close at N21per share.

On the other hand, Stanbic IBTC topped the laggards’ chart, shedding 30k to close at N32.55 per share.

Caverton trailed with a loss of 29k to close at N2.61, while Guaranty Trust Bank dipped 25k to close at N23.75 per share.

FBN Holdings lost 15k to close at N5.20, while May & Baker depreciated by 9k to close at N3.06 per share.

The banking stocks dominated the activity chart with United Bank for Africa exchanging 49.17 million shares valued at N330.88 billion.

Zenith Bank came second, accounting for 44.96 million shares worth N756.58 million, while FBN Holdings sold 30.07 million shares valued N156.79 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 11.83 million shares worth 281.78 million, while Lafarge Wapco exchanged 11.63 million shares valued N131.54 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 259.58 million shares valued N2.88 billion in 5,605 deals.

This was against a turnover of 350.77 million shares worth N3.71 billion transacted in 5,239 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)