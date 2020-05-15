NSE moves 221.45m shares valued at N2.45 in bearish trading

Related News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved a total of 221.45 million shares valued at N2.45 billion in 4,336 deals.

This was against a turnover of 182.74 million shares worth N2.33 billion achieved in 4,542 deals on Thursday, representing an increase of 21.18 per cent.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined to N12.440 trillion from N12.441 trillion reported on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicated that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 29.82 million shares valued at N670.96 million.

It was trailed by UACN with 29.51 million shares worth N192.29 million, while Access Bank traded 21.11 million shares valued at N132.94 million.

READ ALSO:

FBN Holdings exchanged 19.71 million shares worth N97.83 million, while Zenith Bank sold 18.69 million shares valued at N287.21 million.

However, the All-Share Index closed lower at 23,871.33 from 23,892.92 recorded on Thursday, a decrease of 21.59 points or 0.09 per cent.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.441 trillion lost one billion naira to close at N12.440 trillion.

Dangote Cement topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N2.50 to close at N143.50 per share.

MTN Nigeria trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N109.50, while C&I Leasing also dipped 50k to close at N4.60 per share.

Guinness declined by 30k to close at N17.50, while Lafarge Africa shed 10k to close at N10.70 per share.

Conversely, Presco led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N3.60 to close at N40.05 per share.

Stanbic IBTC followed with a gain of N2.90 to close at N32.15, while NASCON added 50k to close at N10.55 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank garnered 50k to close at N22.50, while GlaxoSmithKline increased by 45k to close at N6.35 per share.

(NAN)