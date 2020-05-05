U.S. Treasury borrows $3 trillion as coronavirus bites harder

President Donald Trump pictured April 4, 2020 AFP
President Donald Trump pictured April 4, 2020 AFP

The U.S. Treasury announced its borrowing will reach a record $3 trillion in the current quarter, as the coronavirus batters the economy and government spending increased, including through massive stimulus programmes.

Treasury also noted a change in tax revenue, in part because it is offering deferrals.

Last year, the department borrowed about $1.2 trillion over the entire 12-month period.

Treasury said it would also look to borrow $677 billion in the July-to-September quarter of the year.

The U.S. national debt has been moving up, and is almost at $25 trillion.

U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed the heavy borrowing going on under his administration and noted that interest rates were at historic lows, meaning the cost of borrowing is relatively cheap.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigeria establishes centre to monitor distribution of essential products – Minister

He has pushed ideas like borrowing to spend on infrastructure.

The U.S. Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate to near zero as the pandemic hit.

Recent stimulus bills are estimated to be nearing the 3-trillion-dollar mark and there is talk in Washington about working on another package, though it may take time for negotiations to bear fruit.

The stimulus spending to cushion the blow from the coronavirus, including the shutdowns of segments of the economy in government-led efforts to stem contagion, has enjoyed bipartisan support so far.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.