Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday staked N2.23 billion on 211.62 million shares transacted in 3,957 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 201.48 million shares valued at N3.36 billion transacted in 3,381 deals on Thursday, indicating an increase of 5.03 per cent.

A breakdown of the activity chart indicated that the banking stocks remained the toast of investors.

Specifically, Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, accounting for 51.39 million shares worth N977.59 million.

FBN Holdings came second transacting 25.72 million shares valued at N111.97 million, while Access Bank traded 22.51 million shares worth N140.62 million.

FTN Cocoa sold 16.96 million shares valued at N3.39 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 12.02 million shares worth N71.56 million.

The All-Share Index rose by 128.59 points or 0.57 per cent to 22,599.38 from 22,470.79 posted on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.710 trillion appreciated by N67 billion or 0.57 per cent to close at N11.777 trillion.

MTN Nigeria led the gainers’ table, increasing by N4 to close at N104 per share.

Cadbury followed with a gain of 55k to close at N7.45, while Guaranty Trust Bank added 40k to close at N19.30 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria garnered 30k to close at N6.80, while UPDC REITS also rose by 30k to close at N3.40 per share.

On the other hand, CAP recorded the highest price loss, dropping by N2.30 to close at N20.90 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with N1.50 to close at N130, while UACN was down by 55k to close at N6.20 per share.

C&I Leasing dipped 50k to close at N5.10, while Lafarge Africa depreciated by 20k to close at N11.50 per share.

(NAN)