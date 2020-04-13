SEC denies plan to recruit new workers

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged the general public to disregard messages and videos being circulated in the social media of alleged recruitment by its acting Director-General, Mary Uduk.

The commission’s Head, Corporate Communications, Efe Ebelo, said this in a statement on Monday, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ms Ebelo said the messages and video being circulated were false and called on the general public to disregard them.

“The commission’s attention has been drawn to some messages and a video being circulated in the social media; wherein the commission is alleged to have carried out a recruitment exercise where 811 persons were employed, all from Anambra with one from Kano State.

“The messages parade the person shown in the video as Ms Mary Uduk, the acting-director general of the commission.

READ ALSO: Recruitment: SSS disowns recruitment website, social media platforms

“The commission wishes to inform the general public that the person shown in the video is not the acting director-general of SEC, and no such recruitment exercise was conducted.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, since the acting director – general assumed office, the commission has not carried out any recruitment exercise.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the messages and video being circulated as they are false,” Ms Ebelo stated.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.