Coronavirus: We have special arrangements with states to move fuel — NNPC

NNPC Towers: P&ID and the Petroleum ministry signed the contract here
NNPC Towers: P&ID and the Petroleum ministry signed the contract here

Despite the lockdown and stay-at-home orders by most state governments in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has given an assurance of an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.

Since the stay-at-home orders were issued at the beginning of the week to help curtail further spread of the dreaded coronavirus, some filling stations have started hoarding petroleum products, resulting in artificial scarcity of the commodity.

The operators of filling stations have blamed the development on the inability of the trucks bearing petroleum products to get to their states as a result of current restriction of movement in the country.

But, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said the corporation anticipated the possible impact of the restriction order on fuel distribution and made contingent plans.

He said the NNPC has reached an understanding with the various state governments to allow trucks conveying petroleum products movement in their domains.

“There is a special arrangement we have in place for fuel supply during the period of Coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

“States have all consented to allow movement of fuel trucks and operation of stations during any sit-at-home action,” Mr Kyari said in a tweet on his personal twitter handle, @mkk.

He assured that the stock of petroleum products in all NNPC storage depots was sufficient to meet the needs of consumers throughout the lockdown period.

“Our fuel stock and supply plans are robust. We have about 2.6billion litres of petrol in stock. Again, states have all confirmed fuel distribution is essential and granted exemptions from the lockdown to fuel trucks in their domains,” Mr Kyari said.

He urged people to avoid panic buying and hoarding and ensure they buy only the quantity they would need.

“There is no need to buy more than you require at any time. We will keep you supplied!” he assured.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.