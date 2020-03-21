Bank of Industry concludes raising €1 billion in international market

Related News

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has concluded raising €1 billion(approximately $1.11billion) from the international capital market to help improve the capacity of the bank to continue to support Micro, Small, Medium and Large enterprises(across key sectors) of the Nigerian economy with affordable loans of medium to long-term tenor, alongside moratorium benefits.

The bank said the recent move was in line with the focus of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to revitalize Nigeria’s industrial sector and create 10 million jobs by leveraging the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan,

African Export-Import Bank, Credit Suisse, Rand Merchant Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation were the Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers, Underwriters and Book runners of the Syndicated Medium-term Facility. The investors include the Lead Arrangers, alongside 20 other international financial institutions.

As part of the roadshow, the BOI management presented its information memorandum to an audience of about 60 potential investors in London in December 2019. The investors were particularly impressed with the business model and corporate governance structures of the bank.

The transaction was subsequently launched on January 15, 2020, with an initial size of €750 million. Upon closing on February 19, 2020, the deal was oversubscribed by 60 per cent, the bank said. The deal size was thereafter upsized to €1 billion.

The bank said the transaction is a further confirmation of its acceptance in the international financial market, following its first successful fundraising transaction in 2017, which raised $750 million from a syndicate of 16 international banks.

According to the bank, key factors that led to the success of the deal include amongst others, the impressive credit ratings of the bank (Long Term Issuer Default Ratings of B+, B2 and Aa from Fitch, Moody’s and Agusto respectively), its ISO certifications in both Quality Management Systems and Information Security, as well as the strong strategic partnership that the bank has developed with the Nigerian commercial banks, who provide credit enhancements and de-risking tools to BOI customers.

“Of particular and special note is the support of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his Committee of Governors, which was crucial to the success of this transaction,” the BOI said.

“The apex bank supported BOI throughout the entire process with technical advice and all approvals as required that saw this transaction through from inception to its conclusion. The Central Bank also provided BOI with 100% currency swap to mitigate the foreign exchange rate risk. The facility will be disbursed in Naira at single digit interest rate to borrowers with bankable projects.

“In 2019, the Bank of Industry with the support of its various stakeholders disbursed a total of ₦234 billion to 10,145 enterprises, thus creating over 1 million estimated direct and indirect jobs.”

With the successful conclusion of this €1 billion medium-term syndicated facility, the BOI (which is owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated) said it is poised to catalyse domestic production and job creation on a transformational scale, enhance local industry competitiveness, attract domestic and foreign investments, and integrate Nigeria’s local industries into domestic, regional and global value chains.