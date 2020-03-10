Oil Price Crash: Senate constitutes joint committee to meet ministries

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday, constituted a joint committee to engage relevant federal ministries on the recent oil price crash.

The decision followed a point of order raised by the Senate leader, Abdullahi Yahaya.

The brent crude oil crashed by about 30 per cent, hours after the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, began a global oil fight. This has sent Nigeria into a revenue crisis

As at Monday, the price of Brent crude reduced to about $34 a barrel while Nigeria’s 2020 budget was done based on a crude benchmark price of $56 per barrel.

In December 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed a N10.50 trillion 2020 national budget. In the budget, Nigeria pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day, with a price benchmark of $57 per barrel.

Giving the oil crisis, the government may not be able to finance the budget – having only about half of what it projected in revenue for 2020.

In the case of Nigeria that makes most of its foreign earnings from oil and produced its oil at about $30 per barrel, the price crash portends a recession for the economy, according to experts.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since set up a committee to find ways to escape the looming recession.

Mr Yahaya on Tuesday commended the executive for setting up the committee to look into the issue. He emphasised the need for the Senate to do the same.

“We need to engage a lot of our committees so that they will be ready at any point in time to engage the committees that are set up on the executive side.

“We hope this crisis will not last for long but if it does, we have to prepare for it. I’m just raising this for us to formally prepare for eventualities and uneventualities.”

While he was happy that the Senate has worked hard to pass the budget in good time, he worried that it is being threatened.

“We have to come up with strategies on our own side so that by the time the people of the executive come up with their own proposals, our own committee will have told us the direction we will go so as to advise accordingly.”

In his remark, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, recalled that the Senate passed the MTEF, FSP and budget on the oil benchmark price of $57 per barrel – which, he said, has crashed today.

“As a parliament, we need to be proactive and continue to be up to date with the situation so that we are also able to take a decision when it will matter for us to take a decision,” he said.

He thereafter, suggested that a joint committee be set up to protect whatever will be the situation for Nigeria to implement the budget in the way and manner that will impact the lives of Nigerians.

“This committee will continue to engage with people in government as well as people outside of government where we can be abreast with all the necessary information.

“So, the committees on Finance, National Planning and Appropriation will now form the joint committee and the finance committee will be the lead committee. You will engage with those in government – the ministry of finance, ministry of national planning and any other ministry that you feel you need to have engagement with for necessary information.

“But you will also venture outside of government. You should talk to people who have the economics, knowledge of people who have the expertise in the field of finance and economy so that we are properly informed,” he directed.

He also mandated the joint committee to report to the Senate on weekly basis and where there is a need for emergency information, the committee will inform the Senate on the current situation as well as ways forward.

“Our purpose will be the same with the executive that we are able to control the situation because if crude price is $31, that is almost $26 off the shelf from what we budgeted and that is so significant and can affect the implementation of the budget,” he added.