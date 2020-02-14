Related News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday transacted 132.62 million shares valued at N1.28 billion achieved in 3,189 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 150.73 million shares worth N2.78 billion exchanged in 3,198 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicated that Zenith Bank was the most active stock trading 21.71 million shares valued at N429.52 million.

UACN followed with an account of 21.24 million shares worth N208.46 million, while United Capital sold 20.55 million shares valued at N60.31 million.

United Bank for Africa traded 13.87 million shares cost N108.04 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 7.59 million shares worth N45.06 million.

However, the market indices maintained negative trend with a loss of 0.39 per cent due to profit taking.

Specifically, the NSE All-Share Index lost 108.97 or 0.39 per cent to close at 27, 755.87 from 27, 864.84 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.512 trillion, dipped N57 billion or 0.39 per cent to close at N14.455 trillion.

Guinness topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N2.80 to close at N25.20 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss 95k to close at N29.90, while UACN 35k to close at N9 per cent.

Zenith Bank was down by 25k to close at N19.65, while SAHCO dipped by 15k to close at N2.87 per share.

On the other hand, Caverton led the gainers’ table, gaining 24k to close at N2.74 per share.

United Capital followed with 8k to close at N2.94, while UPL gained 5k to close at N1.25 per share.

Livestock also garnered 5k to close at 70k, while Law Union and Rock increased by 5k to close at N1.15 per share.

(NAN)