MRS Oil director resigns

MRS Oil [Photo Credit: http://investadvocate.com.ng/]

A director of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has resigned.

Andrew Gbodume, who joined the company in 2007, resigned with effect from December 23, 2019.

A disclosure sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange said the board of the company reviewed and approved the resignation by a written resolution.

“Mr. Gbodume joined MRS Oil and Gas Limited (a subsidiary of the Company), as Assistant General Manager in 2007 and was seconded to MRS Oil Nigeria Plc in May 2011 as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, due to his dedication and hard work,” the disclosure reads.

The company said Mr Gbodume was appointed as the Managing Director of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on January 1, 2016 because of his achievements.

The company through its secretary, Oluwakemi Jafojo, commended Mr. Gbodume for his commitment and excellent performance in the company

“On July 5, 2019, he was appointed as the Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

“He resigned as the Managing Director/CEO of the Company on January 10, 2019. Mr. Gbodume’s resignation is effective immediately” she said.

